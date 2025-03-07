Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights | March 7, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their three-game road trip on Friday in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Pittsburgh fell 4-1 on Tuesday in Colorado, while Vegas crushed Toronto 5-2 at home on Wednesday.
The Penguins (24-30-10) continue to drop in the standings and could look different after Friday's NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights (37-18-6) are a powerhouse, leading the Pacific division with 80 points, four ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.
P.O. Joseph (upper body) remains on IR and out of Pittsburgh's lineup due to an injury suffered during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston. Tommy Novak and Luke Schenn, both acquired in the trade with Nashville on Wednesday, should be able to suit up for their new team on Friday.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust
Line 2. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino
Line 3. LW Danton Heinen - C Kevin Hayes - RW Tommy Novak
Line 4. LW Blake Lizotte - C Cody Glass - RW Noel Acciari
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson
Pair 2. LD Ryan Shea - RD Kris Letang
Pair 1. LD Vladislav Kolyachonok - RD Luke Schenn
Goalies:
Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic
Backup - Tristan Jarry
Power Play:
First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes
Second Unit - Cody Glass, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Shea, Kris Letang
Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Anthony Beauvillier, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Luke Schenn
Odds for Penguins vs. Golden Knights and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule
The Penguins are big underdogs on the road to win in Vegas on Friday.
On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is a +200 road underdog, while Vegas is a -250 home favorite. A $100 bet on the Pens could win $200, while a $250 bet on the Knights would net $100.
Pittsburgh will continue its road trip to cap off the week, heading to Minnesota for a matchup with the Wild on Sunday. The Pens will then return home for a rematch with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
