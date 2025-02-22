Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Washington Capitals | Feb. 22, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break for a Saturday afternoon matchup when they host the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Both teams have been off for two weeks and should feel refreshed and rejuvenated for the final stretch of the regular season.

Ad

The Penguins (23-25-9) have had a disappointing season, and their hopes of making the playoffs are all but over. At 55 points, they are tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers. Washington (36-11-8) is first in the Metropolitan and second in the entire NHL with 80 points.

Bokondji Imama is Pittsburgh's only absence as he remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Bryan Rust (lower body) will both return to the Penguins lineup, while Sidney Crosby's (upper body) status should be monitored as he played through an ailment at the 4 Nations.

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Michael Bunting - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Cody Glass

Line 3. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Danton Heinen - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Ad

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic

Backup - Joel Blomqvist

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Capitals and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

To nobody's surprise, the Capitals enter as road favorites to take down the Penguins.

Ad

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is a +130 home underdog, while Washington is a -155 road favorite. Should these betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Pens could win $130, while a $155 bet on the Caps would net $100.

Pittsburgh will be busy in its return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. After Saturday's game, it'll stay home to host another afternoon affair on Sunday against the New York Rangers. It'll then begin next week by heading to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Tuesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles