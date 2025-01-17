Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | January 17, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will collide with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday in an Eastern Conference Showdown that will see Pittsburgh look to snap a three-game skid. Over the past week, the team has dropped losses to the Senators, Lightning, and most recently, the Kraken.

Buffalo will be heading into tonight's game after a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, returning them to the win column after a loss to the Kraken last Saturday.

With both teams looking to improve in the divisional standings, every game is a must-win if either squad hopes to have a chance at making the postseason.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Rickard Rakell (LW) - Sidney Crosby (C) - Bryan Rust (RW) Michael Bunting (LW) - Evgeni Malkin (C) - Anthony Beauvillier (RW) Drew O'Connor (LW) - Kevin Hayes (C) - Philip Tomasino (RW) Matthew Nieto (LW) - Blake Lizotte (C) - Noel Acciari (RW)

Defense:

Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang Matt Grzelcyk - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Owen Pickering

Goalies:

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Powerplay:

Michael Bunting, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Matt Grzelcyk Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Kevin Hayes, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang

Penalty Kill:

Noel Acciari, Matthew Nieto, Marcus Pettersson, Erik Karlsson Blake Lizotte, Drew O'Connor, Owen Pickering, Kris Letang

Looking at the odds for tonight's Penguins vs Sabres game, as well as upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Penguins and the Sabres, Buffalo is sitting as a slight betting favorite.

On BallyBet, Buffalo is a -129 favorite, while on the flip side, Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog. Based on these lines, it would take a $129 bet on Buffalo as the favorite to win $100, while a $100 bet on Pittsburgh as the underdog would win $106.

Following tonight's game against the Sabres, the Penguins will head to Washington to play a divisional showdown with the Capitals on Saturday. From there the team will head to Los Angeles to play the Kings on Monday, Anaheim to play the Ducks next Thursday, and Seattle to play the Kraken next Saturday.

Pittsburgh will then wrap up their road stretch, and the month of January, with games against the Sharks on Jan. 27, and the Utah Hockey Club on Jan. 29.

