Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | April 6, 2025

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins will wrap up a three-game road trip when they collide with the Chicago Blackhawks. After wrapping up the week with road games against the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, the team will face off with the Blackhawks tonight before heading back home to run things back with Chicago as we move closer and closer to the end of the regular season.

While Pittsburgh will be wrapping up a back-to-back, Chicago will be looking to snap a five-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the Washington Capitals.

In the case of the Blackhawks, the team has already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. On the flip side, the Penguins are sitting well outside of wild-card contention. However, they haven't been mathematically eliminated quite yet.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Rutger McGroarty - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Rickard Rakell - Evgeni Malkin* - Ville Koivunen Connor Dewar - Kevin Hayes - Philip Tomasino Danton Heinen - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Conor Timmins - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalies

Tristan Jarry Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Ville Koivunen, Matt Grzelcyk, Sidney Crosby Rutger McGroarty, Evgeni Malkin*, Kevin Hayes, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill

Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Ryan Shea, Conor Timmins

Looking at the betting odds for tonight's game between the Penguins and the Blackhawks, as well as upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

Heading into Sunday's game between the Penguins and the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, Pittsburgh is a -135 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite, while Chicago is a +104 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $125 bet on Pittsburgh as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago could win $104 in addition to the original bet.

Following the game, the two sides will run things back in Chicago on Tuesday before Pittsburgh hits the road for a game with the Devils on Friday.

The team will then head back home to host the Boston Bruins next Sunday and the Washington Capitals next Thursday, bringing an end to their regular season schedule.

