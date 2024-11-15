Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 15, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets will collide in a divisional matchup tonight that will see both teams try to snap losing streaks. In the case of the Penguins, the team dropped back-to-back losses on their home ice this week to the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings.

On the flip side, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to snap a six-game skid that has seen them go winless throughout the entire month of November. Currently, the Blue Jackets sit in last place in the division with a 5-8-2 record, while the Penguins are just ahead of them with a 6-9-3 record.

Heading into tonight's game, Pittsburgh has several players listed on the injury report. Cody Glass will be sidelined with a concussion, while wingers Kevin Hayes and Matt Nieto are on the injured reserve list.

In addition, center Blake Lizotte is day to day after leaving Wednesday's game against Detroit when he was hit in the face with a puck.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Sidney Crosby - RW Rickard Rakell LW Michael Bunting - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Bryan Rust LW Drew O'Connor - C Noel Acciari - RW Samuel Poulin LW Jesse Puljujarvi - C Vasily Ponomarev - RW Valtteri Puustinen

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Ryan Shea

Goalies:

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay:

Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby Michael Bunting, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Grzelcyk, Kris Letang

Penalty Kill:

Noel Acciari, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Kris Letang Erik Karlsson, Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk, Ryan Graves

Looking at the odds for tonight's Penguins vs Blue Jackets game

While both teams are heading into tonight's game eager to snap losing streaks, the Penguins are sitting as betting favorites on most US sportsbooks. On FanDuel, Pittsburgh is -132 favorites at the time of publication, while on the flip side Columbus is +110 underdogs.

On DraftKings, the odds are virtually identical with Pittsburgh as -130 favorites and Columbus as +110 underdogs. To simplify these numbers using the DraftKings odds as an example, it would take a $130 bet on Pittsburgh as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Columbus as the underdogs would win $110.

Following tonight's road game, the Penguins will return home for a five-game home stretch that includes another game tomorrow against the Sharks. From there, the team will host the Lightning on Tuesday, the Jets on Nov. 22, the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 23 and Vancouver on Nov. 27.

While none of the aforementioned games will be against divisional rivals, Pittsburgh is heading into this home stretch knowing that it needs to string together wins if it hopes to turn this season around.

