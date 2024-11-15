  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 15, 2024

Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | Nov. 15, 2024

By Evan Bell
Modified Nov 15, 2024 16:27 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines for tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Image credit: Imagn)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets will collide in a divisional matchup tonight that will see both teams try to snap losing streaks. In the case of the Penguins, the team dropped back-to-back losses on their home ice this week to the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings.

On the flip side, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to snap a six-game skid that has seen them go winless throughout the entire month of November. Currently, the Blue Jackets sit in last place in the division with a 5-8-2 record, while the Penguins are just ahead of them with a 6-9-3 record.

Heading into tonight's game, Pittsburgh has several players listed on the injury report. Cody Glass will be sidelined with a concussion, while wingers Kevin Hayes and Matt Nieto are on the injured reserve list.

also-read-trending Trending

In addition, center Blake Lizotte is day to day after leaving Wednesday's game against Detroit when he was hit in the face with a puck.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

  1. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Sidney Crosby - RW Rickard Rakell
  2. LW Michael Bunting - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Bryan Rust
  3. LW Drew O'Connor - C Noel Acciari - RW Samuel Poulin
  4. LW Jesse Puljujarvi - C Vasily Ponomarev - RW Valtteri Puustinen

Defense:

  1. Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang
  2. Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson
  3. Ryan Graves - Ryan Shea

Goalies:

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay:

  1. Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby
  2. Michael Bunting, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Grzelcyk, Kris Letang

Penalty Kill:

  1. Noel Acciari, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Kris Letang
  2. Erik Karlsson, Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk, Ryan Graves

Looking at the odds for tonight's Penguins vs Blue Jackets game

While both teams are heading into tonight's game eager to snap losing streaks, the Penguins are sitting as betting favorites on most US sportsbooks. On FanDuel, Pittsburgh is -132 favorites at the time of publication, while on the flip side Columbus is +110 underdogs.

On DraftKings, the odds are virtually identical with Pittsburgh as -130 favorites and Columbus as +110 underdogs. To simplify these numbers using the DraftKings odds as an example, it would take a $130 bet on Pittsburgh as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Columbus as the underdogs would win $110.

Following tonight's road game, the Penguins will return home for a five-game home stretch that includes another game tomorrow against the Sharks. From there, the team will host the Lightning on Tuesday, the Jets on Nov. 22, the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 23 and Vancouver on Nov. 27.

While none of the aforementioned games will be against divisional rivals, Pittsburgh is heading into this home stretch knowing that it needs to string together wins if it hopes to turn this season around.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी