Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | Nov 19, 2024

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to build on a win when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on home ice. Despite going just 2-5 to start November, the team managed to pick up a shootout win over San Jose on Saturday, keeping them out of last place in the Metropolitan Division.

On the flip side, the Lightning are sitting in third place in a stacked Atlantic Division with a record of 9-6-1 after winning back-to-back games leading up to tonight's clash with Pittsburgh.

The Penguins have several players listed on the injury report. Center Cody Glass was placed on the injured reserve list after sustaining a concussion against the Hurricanes earlier this month, while Kevin Hayes is on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury.

Trending

In addition, defenseman Kris Letang is still sidelined with an illness that's kept him out of action for two straight games, while Blake Lizotte remains out with a concussion.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Penguins' lines are expected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Anthony Beauvillier, C Sidney Crosby and RW Rickard Rakell LW Michael Bunting, C Evgeni Malkin and RW Bryan Rust LW Jesse Puljujarvi, C Drew O'Connor, and RW Samuel Poulin LW Matthew Nieto, C Noel Acciari and RW Vasily Ponomarev

Defense:

Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson Matt Grzelcyk, Jack St. Ivany Owen Pickering, Ryan Shea

Goalies:

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Powerplay:

Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson, and Sidney Crosby Michael Bunting, Drew O'Connor, Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk, and Jesse Puljujarvi

Penalty Kill:

Noel Acciari, Matthew Nieto, Marcus Pettersson, and Jack St. Ivany Samuel Poulin, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, and Ryan Shea

Odds for tonight's Penguins vs. Lightning game as well as upcoming games for Tampa Bay

The Lightning are sitting as slight betting favorites on most major US sportsbooks. At the time of publication, the Bolts are -162 favorites on FanDuel, while the Penguins are +134 underdogs.

On DraftKings, these odds are slightly closer, with the Lightning sitting as -155 favorites while the Penguins are +130 underdogs. To simplify these numbers, it would take a $155 bet on Tampa Bay as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Penguins as the underdogs would win $134.

Of course, these odds can shift between now and puck drop depending on who fans are betting on.

After tonight's game, Pittsburgh will host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday on their home ice before playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

The team will then be back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 27 when they play the Vancouver Canucks, before hitting the road for the first leg of a back-to-back against Boston on Friday, Nov. 29.

Following Friday's game, the team will be back at home on Saturday when they host the Calgary Flames to wrap up the month of November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback