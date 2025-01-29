Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh’s projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | Jan. 29, 2025

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to snap a three-game skid when they collide with the Utah Hockey Club in a cross-conference matchup. Heading into tonight's game, Pittsburgh is coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, while Utah is fresh off a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Currently, Pittsburgh is sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 20-24-8, while going just 3-7-0 over their last 10. While the team sits just three points behind the seventh-place Islanders, its chances of earning a Wild Card spot in the postseason seem to be dwindling.

Utah is sixth in the Central Division with a record of 21-21-7, with just four wins in their last 10 games. While the team sits just one point behind the fifth-place Blues, it sits six points behind the Flames, who are currently in the second Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Michael Bunting - Cody Glass - Anthony Beauvillier Drew O'Connor - Kevin Hayes - Philip Tomasino Bokondji Imama - Noel Acciari - Matthew Nieto

Defense:

Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang Matt Grzelcyk - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Ryan Shea

Goalies:

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Powerplay:

Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Michael Bunting Cody Glass, Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang

Penalty Kill:

Noel Acciari, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Ryan Graves Kevin Hayes, Cody Glass, Erik Karlsson, Ryan Shea

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between Pittsburgh and Utah, as well as upcoming games on the Penguins' schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Utah Hockey Club and Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah is sitting as a slight betting favorite given the Penguins' recent struggles.

On FanDuel, Utah is a -142 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Utah is a -142 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $142 bet on Utah as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on the Penguins would win $120.

Following tonight's game, Pittsburgh will head home to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, before hosting the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The team will then hit the road for a two-game stretch that will see it play the Rangers on Feb. 7 and the Flyers on Feb. 8.

