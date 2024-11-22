Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Winnipeg Jets | Nov 22, 2024

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off with the Winnipeg Jets in a cross-conference matchup that will mark the first leg of a back-to-back for the Penguins. After falling 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, extending their record to 1-4 in their last five, and 7-10-4 on the season, the team will look to get back in the win column on their home ice.

In front of them, however, is an incredibly tough Winnipeg Jets (16-3-0) team that's sitting atop the Central Division. While Pittsburgh will be trying to get back in the win column tonight, the Jets are looking to build momentum following a 6-3 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Ahead of tonight's game, Pittsburgh has several players on the injury report. In addition to Cody Glass remaining on the injured reserve list, Kevin Hayes has been added to the list with an upper-body injury. In addition, Kris Letang is day-to-day with an illness while Blake Lizotte is sidelined with a concussion.

According to Trib Live writer Justin Guerriero, Glass, Lizotte, Letang and Hayes, all skated during practice on Friday morning, which is a good sign that Letang will play tonight.

Assuming he does, the Penguins' lines for tonight are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Sidney Crosby - RW Rickard Rakell LW Michael Bunting - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Bryan Rust LW Jesse Puljujarvi - C Drew O'Connor - RW Samuel Poulin LW Matthew Nieto - C Noel Acciari - RW Vasily Ponomarev

Defense:

Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Owen Pickering - Ryan Shea

Goalies:

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay:

Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby Michael Bunting, Anthony Beauvillier, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Grzelcyk, Kris Letang

Penalty Kill:

Noel Acciari, Matthew Nieto, Marcus Pettersson, Kris Letang Samuel Poulin, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Ryan Shea

Looking at the odds for tonight's Penguins vs Jets game as well as upcoming games for Pittsburgh

Ahead of tonight's game between Pittsburgh and Winnipeg, the Penguins are sitting as slight underdogs on most major sportsbooks. On DraftKings, for example, the team is a +136 underdog while on the flip side, the Jets are -162 favorites to pick up a win on the road.

Similarly, on FanDuel, the Penguins are +134 underdogs while the Jets are -162 favorites. This means that a $100 bet on Pittsburgh as the underdogs would win $134, whereas a $162 bet would be needed to win $100 on the Jets as the favorites.

Following tonight's game, the Penguins will be back in action on Saturday for the second leg of a back-to-back when they host the Utah Hockey Club. The team will then have several days to rest before hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

From there, Pittsburgh will hit the road for a game against the Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 29, which will kick off a back-to-back that will then see them host the Flames on Saturday to wrap up the month of November.

