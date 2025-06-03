Peter DeBoer landing spots: Top 3 destinations for Stars head coach if he is fired ft. Boston Bruins

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer has been the subject of speculation following his controversial decision to pull starting netminder Jake Oettinger after two shots in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final after all the Edmonton Oilers this postseason.
But it wasn’t just that decision that has fueled speculation about Peter DeBoer’s departure from Dallas. The second straight elimination in the Western Conference Final against the Oilers has led fans and analysts to question if DeBoer is the right person to lead the Stars moving forward.
So, here’s a look at the top three landing spots for Peter DeBoer if he is dismissed from the Dallas Stars.
Top 3 destinations for Peter DeBoer if he is fired from Dallas Stars
#3 Los Angeles Kings
Another head coach who’s been on the hot seat following his team’s elimination at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers is Jim Hiller of the Los Angeles Kings.
While there is no indication that Hiller may be fired at this point, there has been speculation about new GM Ken Holland moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, Hiller could be a casualty at some point this upcoming season.
As such, the Kings may be looking to go with a coach that has a proven track record in California. DeBoer led the San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
It’s worth noting that the move would be contingent on Hiller getting sacked. But then again, the coaching carrousel moves rapidly in the NHL.
#2 Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a gaping vacancy at the moment following Mike Sullivan’s departure and subsequent landing with the New York Rangers.
If Peter DeBoer is dismissed this summer, the Penguins could be waiting to pounce on the situation and land a highly experienced coach behind a team that seems destined for a rebuild.
But with one more year of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins could use a savvy tactician like DeBoer to lead them to one more magical playoff run.
#1 Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins haven’t decided to move on from Joe Sacco who ended last season as the team’s interim coach after Jim Montgomery was let go.
Sacco was at the helm for one of the NHL’s most epic tanks, seeing the Bruins fall from a playoff spot to the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the Bruins have yet to remove Sacco from the bench boss role.
If DeBoer were to suddenly become available, the team could move quickly to scoop up DeBoer in a move to rectify the mistake of dismissing Jim Montgomery. As for Sacco, the Bruins could retain him as an assistant to Peter DeBoer.
