Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Boston Bruins (39-14-15), second in the Eastern Conference, face off against the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Flyers (34-35-8) at TD Garden on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and NESN.

Boston secured a 2-1 win on the road against the Montreal Canadiens in its previous outing on Thursday, March 14. Meanwhile, the Flyers faced a 6-2 defeat at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last matchup on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Bruins have an average of 3.26 goals per game and allow 2.68. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.2%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer with 41 goals and 54 assists, totaling 95 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 32 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 21 goals and 31 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 33 assists, while Pavel Zacha has registered 17 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a record of 18-7-7, with a 2.66 goals-against average and an impressive .913 save percentage.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.88 and a GAA of 2.97, while their power play success rate is 13.2%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 27 goals and 30 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 24 goals and 16 assists. Joel Farabee has contributed 19 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Samuel Errson holds a record of 19-14-5, with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 248 times

The Bruins are 137-86-21-4 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.1% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.6%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 81.9% success rate, while the Flyers are at 85.0%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and Predictions

This season, Boston has won 33 out of 58 games as the odds favorite and 12 of its 20 games with odds shorter than -202, giving it a 66.9% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Flyers secured 21 wins in the 46 games where they were considered underdogs. However, Philadelphia holds a record of 5-2 when odds list it at +167 or longer, giving the Flyers a 37.5% chance to win tonight's matchup.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 3 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

