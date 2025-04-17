Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on the final day of the NHL regular season.

Philadelphia (33-38-10) is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Columbus. Buffalo (35-39-7) is coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to Toronto.

Flyers vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 102-71-20-7 all-time against Buffalo

The Flyers are averaging 2.81 goals per game

Buffalo is 22-15-3 at home

Philadelphia is allowing 3.43 goals per game

The Sabres are averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Flyers are 13-18-9 on the road

Buffalo is allowing 3.49 goals per game

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

Philadelphia will miss the playoffs again and is on a two-game losing streak. The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny who has 75 points, Matvei Michkov has 60 points, Sean Couturier has 43 points, and Owen Tippett has 43 points.

The Flyers are set to start Samuel Ersson who's 22-17-5 with a 3.14 GAA and a .883 SV%. In his career against the Sabres, he's 3-1 with a 1.83 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Buffalo, meanwhile, missed the playoffs again. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson who has 72 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 68 points, JJ Peterka has 66 points, and Alex Tuch has 65 points.

The Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who's 24-24-5 with a 3.20 GAA and a .887 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, he's 3-2 with a 3.80 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Flyers vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +120 underdog, while Buffalo is a -142 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Flyers and Sabres have nothing to play for here as it's another lost season for both teams. However, this is a good spot for the Sabres to get back into the win column and end their season at home.

Buffalo should be able to score on Ersson and get a home win here in front of their fans to end the season.

Prediction: Sabres 4, Flyers 2.

Flyers vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Buffalo ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-120)

