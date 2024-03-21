Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (43-20-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference), face the Philadelphia Flyers (35-26-8, 7th) at the PNC Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and BSSO.

Carolina secured a 4-1 win on the road against the New York Islanders in its last outing on Tuesday, while Philadelphia secured a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent home game on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.39 goals per game, conceding 2.62 per game and capitalizing on 26.4% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 27 goals and 48 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 25 goals and 30 assists. Martin Necas has added 22 goals and 26 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 19-12-3 record, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.93 and a GAA of 3.01, while their power play success rate is 12.9%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 27 goals and 31 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 25 goals and 20 assists. Joel Farabee has contributed 21 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a record of 20-14-5, with a 2.68 goals against average and .898 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes:Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 159 times.The Flyers are 55-86-14-3 against the Hurricanes

In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 52.7%.

On penalty kills, the Flyers has a 84.5%, while the Hurricanes are at 85.8%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and Predictions

Carolina has won 40 of 62 games as the betting favorites and 12 of 15 games with odds shorter than -222, giving them a 68.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have been listed as the underdogs in 48 games this season and have had 22 upsets. The Flyers are 3-1 when odds list them at +180 or longer, giving them a 35.7% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Flyers 4-3 Hurricanes

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Owen Tippet to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: Yes

