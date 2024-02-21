Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 21, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will go head-to-head against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Wednesday, Feb 21 at 7.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT and MAX.

Philadelphia's last outing on Feb 17 saw them fall 6-3 to the New Jersey Devils on the road, while Chicago also faced a 6-3 loss against the Hurricanes in their recent away game on Feb 19.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.91 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 13.3%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 26 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 21 goals and 14 assists. Joel Farabee added 25 assists with 136 shots on goal.

Moreover, Samuel Ersson boasts a 15-10-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.64 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score 2.09 goals per game and concede an average of 3.54 goals. Their power-play success rate is 13.1%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 17 goals and 22 assists, followed by Philipp Kurashev with nine goals and 23 assists. Nick Foligno contributed 13 goals with 12 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 13-22-2 record in goal this year, maintaining a 2.99 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 156 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers have an overall record of 69-57-30 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.1% win rate, while the Blackhawks are 45.7%.

On penalty kills, the Blackhawks boast a 77.5% success rate, while the Flyers have a strong 86.4% success rate.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Philadelphia has dominated as favorites this season, with a 9-5 record. However, they've struggled to win games with odds less than -191, having a 65.6% chance of winning in this one.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have surprised many with 14 upset victories in 54 games played as underdogs. Yet, their track record dips to 11-32 when facing odds of +158 or longer, leaving them with a 38.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Flyers 4–2 Blackhawks

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Owen Tippett to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

