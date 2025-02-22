Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 22, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Edmonton (34-17-4) lost 5-4 to Colorado in its final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Philadelphia (24-26-7) beat Pittsburgh 3-2 in its final game before the break.

Oilers vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton is 38-36-8-3 all-time against Philadelphia

The Oilers are averaging 3.3 goals per game

The Flyers are 13-13-1 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.74 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.79 goals per game

The Oilers are 16-7-2 on the road

Philadelphia is allowing 3.31 goals per game

Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

The NHL is back after the 4 Nations break, but the first couple of games likely won't be too good as some players haven't played hockey in a couple of weeks.

Edmonton is led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 83 points. Connor McDavid has 71 points, Evan Bouchard has 44 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 35.

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner, who's 20-12-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he's 3-0-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .938 SV%.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is well outside of a playoff spot and will likely be sellers ahead of the deadline. The Flyers will likely start Samuel Ersson, who's 16-10-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 0-0-1 with a 3.94 GAA and a .871 SV%.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny, who has 61 points. Matvei Michkov has 36 points, Owen Tippett has 30 points and Scott Laughton has 26.

Oilers vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -198 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +164 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The first couple of games will likely be choppy as players will be getting their feet back underneath them after not playing and being on vacation, which should lead to some odd-man rushes and plenty of goals.

However, Edmonton has a much better offense, as it will be able to score against Ersson and get a win in its first game back.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Flyers 3.

Oilers vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-198)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

