Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The 36-31-11 Philadelphia Flyers (11th in Eastern Conference) clash with the 29-36-12 Montreal Canadiens (15th) at Bell Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and NBCS-PH.

The Flyers suffered a 6-2 defeat on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, while Montreal also faced a 5-2 defeat on the road against the New York Rangers in their most recent game on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.71 goals per game and allow 3.40 per game, capitalizing on 17.5% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 33 goals and 41 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 47 assists, while Cole Caufield has 24 goals, 35 assists and 295 shots on goal. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 15-15-7 record, a 3.10 goals against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are averaging 2.85 goals per game, while allowing 3.15 per game. Their power-play success rate is 12.7%.

Expand Tweet

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 31 goals and 34 assists, while Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a 21-17-7 record, with 2.88 goals against average and a save percentage of .889.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Injury Report

The Canadiens are currently dealing with a number of injuries. Joshua Roy is sidelined due to an upper-body injury. Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury, and Christian Dvorak is also out due to a pectoral injury.

On the other hand, the Flyers are facing their own injury concerns. Rasmus Ristolainen is out with an upper-body injury, Ryan Ellis is sidelined due to a lower-body injury, and Sean Couturier's status is day-to-day due to a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Flyers have clashed in 207 games. The Philadelphia Flyers have an overall record of 82-85-30-10 against the Canadiens. In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 51.6% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.7% win rate. The Flyers boast the league's fourth-best penalty kill percentage at 83.5%, while the Canadiens are at 76.4%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Philadelphia has won 12 of 23 games as the odds favorite and five of its 14 games with odds shorter than -137, giving it a 57.8% chance of winning.

In contrast, the Canadiens won 24 of 71 games when they were considered underdogs. However, Montreal has a 18-42 record when odds are listed at +116 or higher, giving it a 46.3% chance of winning tonight's game.

Prediction: Canadiens 5-3 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Montreal Canadiens Philadelphia Flyers 0 votes View Discussion