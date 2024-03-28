Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The 36-27-10 Philadelphia Flyers (seventh in Eastern Conference) clash with the 27-32-12 Montreal Canadiens (15th) at Bell Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and NBCS-PH.

The Flyers suffered a 6-5 defeat against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, while Montreal won 2-1 over the Colorado Avalanche on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.70 goals per game and allow 3.37 per game, capitalizing on 17.5% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 29 goals and 38 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 38 assists, while Cole Caufield has 20 goals, 35 assists and impressed with 270 shots on goal. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 14-13-7 record, a 3.06 GAA and a save percentage of .905.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.92 per game, while allowing 3.05 per game. Their power-play success rate is 13.4%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 31 goals and 32 assists, while Owen Tippett has 26 goals and 22 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a 21-14-7 record, with 2.75 goals against average and a save percentage of .895.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Flyers have clashed in 206 games.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 94-75-30-7 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 52.3% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate.

The Flyers boast the league's third best penalty kill percentage with 84.1%, while the Canadiens are at 76.5%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Philadelphia has won 12 of 19 games as the odds favorite and five of its eight games with odds shorter than -155, giving it a 60.8% chance of winning tonight.

In contrast, the Canadiens won 22 of 65 games when they were considered underdogs. However, Montreal has a 14-33 record when odds are listed at +131 or higher, giving it a 43.3% chance of winning tonight's game.

Prediction: Canadiens 5-3 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

