Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers will be back in action today at 12:30 p.m. EDT when they host the New York Islanders. Shortly after firing their coach, the Flyers were eliminated from postseason contention. They're 32-37-9. The Islanders are still alive, but they're eight points back of the second wild card. They're 34-33-11 and just three points up from the elimination line.

Flyers vs Islanders Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Flyers are 163-128-26-10 all-time when facing the Islanders.

The Flyers are 95-50-11-6 when hosting the Islanders.

Philadelphia needs a win to stave off a series loss and salvage a split.

The Flyers have not won a season series since 2016-17.

Philadelphia leads the all-time score 946-920.

The Islanders average 2.8 goals when visiting the Flyers.

The Flyers average 3.3 goals when hosting New York.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers have nothing to play for, but they can spoil things for the New York Islanders. Philadelphia is coming off a dominant 8-5 win over the New York Rangers. The Islanders were thumped by the Rangers 9-2 on Thursday night.

The Islanders are in pretty good health. They have just two injuries to note. Goalie Ilya Sorokin is day-to-day and might not play. Left wing Anthony Duclair has already been ruled out.

The Islanders are favored to win (Imagn)

The Flyers are somehow in even better injury shape. They have only one player hurt. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been out since March 31 and is not going to play today. His season is likely done.

Flyers vs Islanders Betting Tips

The Islanders are 16-20-6 as the favorites this season.

The Flyers are 17-36-7 as the underdogs this year.

New York is 38-40 against the spread and 19-19 ATS on the road.

Philadelphia is 39-39 against the spread and 16-23 ATS at home.

Flyers vs Islanders Odds and Prediction

The New York Islanders are favored to win at -127 on the moneyline.

The Philadelphia Flyers are +101 to get the upset at home.

The puck line is Flyers -1, which is +210.

The Islanders are -200 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +170, and the under is -250.

Prediction: The Flyers spoil the Islanders' playoff hopes with a crushing defeat, thus covering the spread. The two sides will combine to hit the over as they've allowed a combined 14 goals in their last outing each. Flyers 5, Islanders 4.

