Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 24, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia (22-21-6) is coming off a 6-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. New York (19-20-7) is coming off a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Flyers vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 146-102-26-19 all-time against New York

The Flyers are averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Islanders are 9-11-2 at home

Philadelphia is allowing 3.37 goals per game

New York is averaging 2.65 goals per game

The Flyers are 11-9-5 on the road

The Islanders are allowing 2.98 goals per game

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers had its three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday. Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 55 points, followed by Matvei Michkov (34), Owen Tippett (30) and Morgan Frost (25).

The Flyers will start Ivan Fedotov who's 4-5-3 with a 3.26 GAA and a .879 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he's 0-0-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .905 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak. The Islanders will start Ilya Sorokin who's 14-14-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, he's 9-3-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .943 SV%.

Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 36 points, followed by Bo Horvat with 35, Kyle Palmieri with 29 and Brock Nelson with 28.

Flyers vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +136 underdog while New York is a -162 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers were blown out by the Rangers after allowing six unanswered goals. Philadelphia should struggle again here, as the Islanders are playing well as of late, and will be rested.

The Flyers goaltending has been an issue and that will continue here as the Islanders will get out to an early lead and get the win.

Prediction: Islanders 5, Flyers 2.

Flyers vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-162)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Owen Tippett 3+ shots on goal (-140)

Tip 4: Anders 3+ shots on goal (+120)

