The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia (31-37-9) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Montreal, while New York (36-34-7) is coming off a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Flyers vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 138-133-37-13 all-time against New York

The Flyers are averaging 2.77 goals per game

New York is 18-18-3 at home

Philadelphia is allowing 3.41 goals per game

The Rangers are averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Flyers are 12-18-8 on the road

New York is allowing 3.05 goals per game

Trending

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Preview

Philadelphia has been eliminated from playoff contention and has the worst record in the NHL. The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny, who has 74 points, Matvei Michkov with 58 points, Sean Couturier with 40 points, and Owen Tippett, who has 39 points.

The Flyers will start Samuel Ersson, who's 21-16-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .881 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 1-2-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a .875 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is battling for the final playoff spot but it seems unlikely they will make the postseason. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin, who's 25-28-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, he's 9-4-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .937 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 83 points, Adam Fox with 56 points, Vincent Trochek with 52 points, and Mika Zibanejad, who has 52 points.

Flyers vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +160 underdog, while New York is a -192 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers have been playing better since firing John Tortorella. New York still has a chance at making the playoffs, so every game is important.

The Rangers will come out strong and get out to an early lead, while Shesterkin will be solid in the net to get the win here.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Flyers 1.

Flyers vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-192)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Rangers -1.5 (+136)

