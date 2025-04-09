  • home icon
  Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 09, 2025 15:44 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Philladelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025 (Credits: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia (31-37-9) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Montreal, while New York (36-34-7) is coming off a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Flyers vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Philadelphia is 138-133-37-13 all-time against New York
  • The Flyers are averaging 2.77 goals per game
  • New York is 18-18-3 at home
  • Philadelphia is allowing 3.41 goals per game
  • The Rangers are averaging 2.97 goals per game
  • The Flyers are 12-18-8 on the road
  • New York is allowing 3.05 goals per game
Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Preview

Philadelphia has been eliminated from playoff contention and has the worst record in the NHL. The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny, who has 74 points, Matvei Michkov with 58 points, Sean Couturier with 40 points, and Owen Tippett, who has 39 points.

The Flyers will start Samuel Ersson, who's 21-16-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .881 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 1-2-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a .875 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is battling for the final playoff spot but it seems unlikely they will make the postseason. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin, who's 25-28-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, he's 9-4-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .937 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 83 points, Adam Fox with 56 points, Vincent Trochek with 52 points, and Mika Zibanejad, who has 52 points.

Flyers vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +160 underdog, while New York is a -192 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers have been playing better since firing John Tortorella. New York still has a chance at making the playoffs, so every game is important.

The Rangers will come out strong and get out to an early lead, while Shesterkin will be solid in the net to get the win here.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Flyers 1.

Flyers vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-192)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Rangers -1.5 (+136)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

