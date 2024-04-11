Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The New York Rangers (53-22-4, first in the Eastern Conference) will face the Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-11, 11th) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and MSG.

In its most recent road game on Tuesday, the Rangers lost 4-2 to the Islanders . Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a 9-3 road defeat against the Montreal Canadiens on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored 3.43 goals per game and allowed 2.78 per outing. Their power play runs at a 26.9% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 46 goals, 70 assists for 116 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 39 goals and 33 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 26 goals and 43 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 51 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 34-17-2 record in goal with a 2.65 goals-against average and save percentage of .911.

On the other hand, the Flyers have a GFA of 2.85 and a GAA of 3.23, while their power play success rate is 12.6%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers' scoring with 31 goals and 34 assists, while Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 25 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 22 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a record of 21-18-7, with a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .886.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Injury Report

For the Rangers, Blake Wheeler is out for the season due to a lower-body injury. Filip Chytil is sidelined for the entire season due to a upper body injury.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have Rasmus Ristolainen unavailable due to an upper-body issue, while Ryan Ellis is dealing with a lower-body ailment.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 318 times. The Flyers are 136-132-37-13 against the Rangers

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.2% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.8% win rate. On penalty kills, the Rangers have an 83.7% success rate, while the Flyers are at 83.5%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Odds and Predictions

This season, New York has won 43 of 62 games as the odds favorite and 11 of its 13 games with odds shorter than -227, giving it a 69.4% chance of winning tonight.

In contrast, the Flyers won 23 of 53 games when they were considered underdogs. However, Philadelphia has a 3-2 record when odds are listed at +183 or higher, giving the Flyers a 35.3% chance of winning tonight's game.

Prediction: Rangers 6–2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Chris Kreider to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

