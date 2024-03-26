Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The New York Rangers (47-20-4, first in the Eastern Conference) will face the Philadelphia Flyers (36-27-9, seventh) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP, and MSG.

In its most recent game, on Saturday, New York defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 at home. Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a 4-1 loss against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored 3.35 goals per game and allowed 2.69 per outing. Their power play runs at a 25.6% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 43 goals, 56 assists and 99 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 23 goals and 38 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 45 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 30-15-2 record in goal with a 2.60 goals-against average and save percentage of .912.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.89 and a GAA of 3.01, while their power play success rate is 12.7%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers' scoring with 30 goals and 31 assists, while Owen Tippett has 25 goals and 22 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Carter Hart holds a record of 12-9-3, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 317 times

The Rangers are 144-125-37-11 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.6% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Rangers have an 83.6% success rate, while the Flyers are at 84.4%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Odds and Predictions

This season, New York has won 38 of 55 games as the odds favorite and 14 of its 18 games with odds shorter than -194, giving it a 66.0% chance of winning tonight.

In contrast, the Flyers won 23 of 51 games when they were considered underdogs. However, Philadelphia has a 5-9 record when odds are listed at +161 or higher, giving the Flyers a 38.3% chance of winning tonight's game.

Prediction: Rangers 5–3 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

