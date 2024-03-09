Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 9th 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (8th in the Eastern Conference) play the Philadelphia Flyers (6th) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay, 33-25-6, suffered a 6-3 defeat at home against the Calgary Flames in their previous outing on Thursday. Conversely, the Flyers, 33-23-8, secured a 2-1 victory on the road against the Panthers in their most recent game on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning are scoring 3.34 goals per game, with a success rate of 28.3% on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning are conceding 3.42 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 38 goals and 68 assists. Brandon Hagel has contributed 22 goals with 38 assists, while Brayden Point has netted 32 goals and added 33 assists. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 21-16-1 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GF of 2.94 and a GAA of 2.88. They boast a power play success rate of 12.9%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 22 goals and 16 assists. Tyson Foerster contributed 16 goals and 12 assists. Samuel Ersson boasts an 18-12-5 record in goal, maintaining a 2.52 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 124 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning have an overall record of 59-56-8-1 against the Flyers.

The Lightning have a 51.5% win rate in faceoffs, while the Flyers have a 49.3% win rate.

The Lightning boast an 80.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Flyers are 86.6%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and prediction

This season, Tampa Bay has demonstrated a solid record of 21-15 when favored by odds. Among games with odds shorter than -143, the Lightning have won 12 times, indicating a 58.8% chance of winning this one.

Conversely, the Flyers have defied odds in 21 out of 44 games as underdogs. When facing odds of +121 or longer as underdogs, the Flyers have a balanced record of 13-13. This indicates they have a 45.2% probability of winning this game.

Prediction: Flyers 5 - 4 Lightning

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Brayden Point to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes

