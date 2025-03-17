Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 17, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Philadelphia (28-32-8) lost 5-0 to Carolina while Tampa Bay (38-23-5) won 6-2 over Boston.

Flyers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 51-46-8-8 all-time against Tampa Bay

The Flyers are averaging 2.75 goals per game

Tampa Bay is 23-8-2 at home

Philadelphia is allowing 3.36 goals per game

The Lightning are averaging 3.53 goals per game

The Flyers are 12-13-7 on the road

Tampa Bay is allowing 2.68 goals per game

Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Philadelphia is 1-3 in its last four with its lone win being a shootout victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday. The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny's 65 points, Matvei Michkov's 47 points, Owen Tippett's 36 points and Bobby Brink's 32 points.

They are expected to start Samuel Ersson who is 19-13-4 with a 3.02 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he is 2-2 with a 4.03 GAA and a .829 SV%.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday and is competing for first place in the Atlantic. The Lightning are set to start Andrei Vasilevskiy who is 31-18-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he is 14-4-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov who has 93 points, Brandon Hagel with 73 points, Brayden Point with 65 points, Jake Guentzel with 63 points and Victor Hedman with 53 points.

Flyers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +235 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -290 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Lightning dominated the Bruins on the road and Tampa Bay returns home where they have been one of the best teams in the NHL.

Tampa Bay should continue its success and cruise to a big win over Philadelphia, who will miss the playoffs again.

Prediction: Lightning 5, Flyers 2.

Flyers vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Brandon Hagel 3+ shots on goal (+120)

