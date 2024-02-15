Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-8) welcome the Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-6) to Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN4, and NBCS-PH.

Toronto secured a 4-1 victory at home in their last outing on Feb 13 against the St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, the Flyers won their last game on Feb 12, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on home ice.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.90 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 12.6%. Defensively, they have a 2.83 GAA and lead the league with an impressive 12 shorthanded goals.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 25 goals and 24 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 19 goals and 13 assists. Sean Couturier added 22 assists with 148 shots on goal.

Moreover, Carter Hart boasts a 12-9-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.80 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hold a 13-10-2 record in home games and 27-16-8 overall. They boast a record of 24-6-6 when they manage to score three or more goals.

William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 26 goals and 40 assists. Auston Matthews has been another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 42 goals and 21 assists, while Morgan Rielly has 36 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds a 10-4-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.26 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 228 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers have an overall record of 122-83-22-1 against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.1%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 78.5% success rate, while the Flyers have a strong 86.3% success rate.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

Toronto has led as the odds favorite in 42 games this season, winning 23. The Maple Leafs won 10 of 17 games with odds below -167, giving them a 62.5% chance of winning their next game.

Meanwhile, Flyers has embraced the underdog role in 38 matchups, pulling off 19 upset victories, marking a 50.0% success rate. In 13 games with odds of +140 or longer, the Flyers hold a 7-6 record with a win probability of 41.7%.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4–2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Philadelphia Flyers Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes