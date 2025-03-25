Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 25, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are both coming off losses as Philadelphia (28-35-9) was dealt a 7-4 defeat by Chicago on Sunday while Toronto (42-25-3) lost 5-2 to Nashville on Saturday.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 107-67-22-7 all-time against Toronto

The Flyers are 12-16-8 on the road

Toronto is averaging 3.18 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.7 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.95 goals per game

The Flyers are allowing 3.38 goals per game

Toronto is 22-13-1 at home

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Philadelphia is on a five-game losing streak and won't make the playoffs. The team is led by Travis Konecny's 68 points, Matvei Michkov's 50 points, Owen Tippett's 37 points and Sean Couturier's 36 points.

The Flyers are expected to start Samuel Ersson who is 19-14-5 with a 3.00 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 1-1-1 with a 4.26 GAA and a .857 SV%.

Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off an upset loss to the struggling Predators, which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Maple Leafs will likely start Anthony Stolarz who is 14-8-3 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he is 2-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .922 SV%.

They are led by Mitch Marner who has 85 points, William Nylander with 73 points, Auston Matthews with 63 points and John Tavares with 61 points.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +200 underdog while Toronto is a -245 favorite. The over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers have been struggling as of late while Toronto returns home and should cruise to a lopsided win. Philadelphia has had issues defensively and the Maple Leafs will score plenty.

Toronto should also be fired up after a lackluster performance. Expect the team to come out strong and get the win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

