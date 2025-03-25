Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 25, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Flyers (28-35-9) have lost their last five games and are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, while the Maple Leafs (42-25-3) were on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Nashville Predators away from home.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 25

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: TSN4, NBCSP

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

The Flyers have performed well below their expectations this season. The Flyers' last win came against the Tampa Bay Lightning two weeks ago as they hope to get back to winning ways.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Garnet Hathaway and Rasmus Ristolainen are both sidelined for the Flyers. Hathaway continues his recovery from an upper-body injury. Ristolainen's return date is unknown.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs were slowly and steadily catching up with the league leaders Florida Panthers, but they stumbled on their route with a 5-2 defeat away from home to the Predators. They sit two points from the top of the table and have confirmed their playoff spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from a knee injury that occurred prior to the 4-Nations faceoff.

Flyers and Maple Leafs key players

Travis Konecny is getting closer to reaching 70 points, having scored 68 since the start of the season. Matvei Michkov is the only other player on the roster to have scored 50 points so far.

It's been the Mitch Marner show for the Maple Leafs yet again as the forward has scored 22 goals and provided 63 assists. William Nylander follows him with 38 goals and 35 assists this season.

