Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 1, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on the NHL Network.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are 31-22-7 and in third place in the Metro division. The team is coming off a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to return to the win column after back-to-back losses.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers (54 points), followed by Joel Farabee (44), Travis Sanheim (36), Owen Tippett (36) and Sean Couturier (35).

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are 27-22-9 and in 11th place in the East. The team is coming off an 8-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. The Caps are 3-1-1 in their last five games.

The Capitals have been led by Alex Ovechkin, who has 43 points; Dylan Strome has 43 points; John Carlson has 34 points; and Anthony Mantha has 32 points.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Philadelphia is 124-86-19-11 all-time against Washington.

The Flyers are averaging 2.98 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

Washington is 15-9-5 with a -6 goal differential at home.

Philadelphia is allowing 2.92 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Capitals are averaging 2.59 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

The Flyers are 16-9-5 with a +10 goal differential on the road.

Washington is allowing 3.14 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Odds & prediction

The Philadelphia Flyers are -120 favorites, while the Washington Capitals are +100 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Philadelphia is among the few NHL teams that perform better on the road than at home. This is an excellent time to back the Flyers at a low price because Philadelphia has been playing well recently. Meanwhile, Washington's goaltending and defense have been creating issues.

Prediction: Flyers 4, Capitals 2.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Flyers to win -120.

Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals in the first period: -135.

Tip 3: Joel Farabee over 0.5 points (-125).

Tip 4: Travis Sanheim over 1.5 shots on goal -140.

