Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to face off with the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Philadelphia (28-33-8) suffered a 2-0 shutout loss to Tampa Bay on Monday while Washington (45-15-8) won 4-1 over Detroit on Tuesday.

Flyers vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats

Philadelphia is 124-91-19-11 all-time against Washington

The Flyers are averaging 2.71 goals per game

Washington is 21-7-6 at home

Philadelphia is allowing 3.35 goals per game

The Capitals are averaging 3.62 goals per game

The Flyers are 12-14-7 on the road

Washington is allowing 2.56 goals per game

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Preview

Philadelphia is on a two-game losing streak and has lost seven of its last eight games. The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny's 65 points, Matvei Michkov's 47 points, Owen Tippett's 36 points and Bobby Brink's 32 points.

They will start Samuel Ersson who is 19-13-4 with a 3.02 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Washington, he is 1-3 with a 3.22 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Meanwhile, Washington is in first place in the NHL and is on a two-game winning streak. The Capitals will start Logan Thompson who is 29-4-5 with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he is 2-0-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Washington is led by Dylan Strome who has 67 points, Aliaksei Protas with 61 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois with 60 points, Tom Wilson with 57 points and Alex Ovechkin with 56 points.

Flyers vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Philadelphia is a +200 underdog while Washington is a -245 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers will be missing the playoffs again as their offense has been an issue while the Capitals have one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Washington will be able to score early and often against Philadelphia, and Thompson should limit Philadelphia's goals, leading the Caps to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Capitals 5, Flyers 1.

Flyers vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

