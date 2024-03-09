Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 9, 2024

The 37-13-15 Boston Bruins, second in the Eastern Conference, welcome the 12th ranked 28 -25-8 Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ESPN+, ABC and TVAS.

Boston enters the game following a 4-1 home victory against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, while Pittsburgh suffered a 6-0 defeat to the Capitals in their last home game on the same day.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins maintain an average of 2.90 goals scored and 2.84 goals allowed per game, with a power play success rate of 15.0%.

Sidney Crosby leads the team with 32 goals, 31 assists and 223 shots on goal, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 18 goals and 30 assists. Erik Karlsson has added 35 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a record of 18-20-4, with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins boast an average of 3.29 goals scored and 2.69 goals allowed per game. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.7%.

Leading the team, David Pastrnak has contributed 39 goals, 52 assists and 317 shots on goal. Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 30 assists, while Charlie Coyle added 21 goals and 30 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a record of 16-7-7, maintaining a 2.77 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Expand Tweet

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 248 times, regular season and playoffs combined..

The Bruins are 138-87-21-2 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have 55.2% win rate, while the Bruins have win rate of 49.1%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins boast a 82.3% success rate, while the Bruins are at 81.8%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston boasts a strong record of 31 wins in 55 games as the favorites this season. In 21 games where the odds were shorter than -185, the Bruins secured victory 12 times, indicating a 64.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have found success as the underdogs 11 times in 24 instances this season. Pittsburgh has only played with odds of +153 or longer this season, resulting in a loss, implying a 39.5% chance for the Penguins to win this one.

Prediction: Bruins 5-2 Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Boston Bruins Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes View Discussion