  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 17, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 17, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 17, 2025 11:52 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 17, 2024 - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh (18-20-8) is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo (17-22-5) is coming off a 4-2 upset home win over Carolina.

Penguins vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Pittsburgh is 102-69-35-6 all-time against Buffalo
  • The Penguins are averaging 2.95 goals per game
  • Buffalo is 9-11-3 at home
  • Pittsburgh is allowing 3.67 goals per game
  • The Sabres are averaging 3.04 goals per game
  • The Penguins are 6-10-5 on the road
  • Buffalo is allowing 3.34 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

Pittsburgh is on a three-game losing streak. Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 48 points, while Rickard Rakell has 38, Bryan Rust has 34, and Evgeni Malkin has 33.

also-read-trending Trending

The Penguins have put goalie Tristan Jarry on waivers. Thus, they are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic who's 7-7-4 with a 3.40 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 4-2-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Buffalo, meanwhile, upset Carolina on Wednesday night and now stays at home to play Pittsburgh. The Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who's 14-13-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he's 2-2-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 35 points, followed by Jason Zucker (33), JJ Peterka (32), Alex Tuch (32) and Rasmus Dahlin (31).

Penguins vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog while Buffalo is a -132 favorite and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Penguins haven't been playing good hockey at all as of late. They are playing poorly on defence. Buffalo, meanwhile, should be able to use its momentum from the upset win over Carolina to get off to a fast start here.

Look for Buffalo to get out to an early lead, around five minutes into the game, and cruise to a big win at home.

Prediction: Sabres 4, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sabres ML (-132)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-128)

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी