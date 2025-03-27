Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 27, 2025 

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh (29-33-11) is coming off a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Buffalo (29-35-6) is coming off a 3-2 win over Ottawa.
Penguins vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats
- Pittsburgh is 100-69-35-6 all-time against Buffalo
- The Penguins are 11-19-6 on the road
- Buffalo is 18-14-3 at home
- Pittsburgh is averaging 2.91 goals per game
- The Sabres are allowing 3.5 goals per game
- The Penguins are allowing 3.57 goals per game
- Buffalo is averaging 3.1 goals per game
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview
Pittsburgh is on a two-game losing streak and has struggled this season. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby, who has 79 points, Rickard Rakell has 62 points, Bryan Rust has 55 points and Erik Karlsson has 50 points.
The Penguins are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic, who is 13-14-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he is 5-2-1 with a 2.95 GAA and a .910 SV%.
Buffalo, meanwhile, will miss the playoffs again. The Sabres are on a two-game winning streak and set to start James Reimer, who is 4-6-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 4-5-2 with a 3.23 GAA and a .900 SV%.
The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson, who has 61 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 55 points, JJ Peterka has 55 points and Alex Tuch has 51 points.
Penguins vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction
Pittsburgh is a +114 underdog while Buffalo is a -135 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Penguins and Sabres will both miss the playoffs this season. Buffalo, however, should get the win here at home as the Penguins have been playing poorly defensively and in net.
Buffalo should be able to score early and often to beat the Penguins and extend their win streak to three.
Prediction: Sabres 4, Penguins 2.
Penguins vs Sabres: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Buffalo ML (-135)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-120)
Tip 3: Bryan Rust 3+ shots on goal (-105)
