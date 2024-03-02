Pittsburgh Penguins vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Calgary Flames are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT and should be a great watch.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

Pittsburgh recently suffered a 2-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken, marking the second game of their ongoing four-game road trip. Despite the setback, Tristan Jarry delivered a commendable performance in goal, stopping 26 shots.

However, the Penguins have struggled to find consistency on the road, holding a 12-12-4 record away from home this season. Nonetheless, they've received solid goaltending overall, with Jarry boasting a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames come into the matchup riding a four-game winning streak, including a recent 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. This win propelled them to a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games and marked the start of a promising three-game homestand.

Despite trailing briefly against the Kings, the Flames rallied with goals from Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Yegor Sharangovich, and Mikael Backlund. Nazem Kadri leads the team with 51 points. However, Calgary has struggled on the power play, ranking 30th in the league with a 14.3% success rate.

Nevertheless, they've maintained a respectable 16th position in goals per game, averaging 3.14.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames: Head to head

The Penguins and the Flames have faced each other in a total of 22 games.

On average, these games have seen a total of 5.5 goals scored per match.

The Penguins have won 13 games against the Flames, while the Flames have won 9 games.

There have been no draws between the two teams.

In overtime, the Penguins have secured 3 wins, while the Flames have yet to win in overtime.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames: Prediction

According to the moneyline odds, the Calgary Flames are favored at -126, giving them a 55.8% chance of winning the game.

Conversely, the Pittsburgh Penguins, listed as the underdog with odds of +106, have a 48.5% chance of pulling off the upset victory. This close difference brings excitement to this game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Penguins vs. Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Penguins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes