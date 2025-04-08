Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home from a three-game road trip on Tuesday night to host the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh (31-35-12) lost 3-1 in Chicago (22-45-10) when the two teams met for the first time this season on Sunday night at the United Center.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Pens have a 48-74-17-6 record against the Hawks.

The Penguins are 34-28-7-3 at home against the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have won the first game of the season series. Tuesday is the second and final matchup in 2024-25.

Pittsburgh averages 2.94 goals per game against Chicago.

The Blackhawks average 3.54 goals per game against the Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Sunday night's loss in Chicago officially eliminated Pittsburgh from playoff contention for the third straight season.

The Penguins (74 points) are the seventh seed in the Metropolitan division and now have their eyes set on the 2025 NHL entry draft.

Meanwhile, Chicago (54 points) is also out of the playoff race, sitting last in the Central division for a third consecutive season.

Forwards Bokondji Imama (biceps) and Tommy Novak (lower body), as well as defensemen P.O. Joseph (upper body), remain out of the lineup for Pittsburgh. Philip Tomasino (upper body) was a surprise absence on Sunday and could return to action on Tuesday night.

For Chicago, forwards Colton Dach (elbow) and Jason Dickinson (wrist) are both out with injury, while goaltender Laurent Brossoit (knee) remains out for the year. Defenseman Alec Martinez (hip) is day-to-day, and his return is questionable.

NHL: Ilya Mikheyev scores against Penguins - Source: Imagn

Penguins vs. Blackhawks: Odds and Predictions

The Penguins are heavy home favorites for Tuesday night's rematch with the Blackhawks. Here are the latest odds, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh is -200 to win on the moneyline.

Chicago is +164 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Pittsburgh -1.5, which is +124.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -130, while the under-goals is +106.

Prediction:

Neither team has anything to play for, however, Pittsburgh will want to have a bounce-back effort after Sunday's loss. Expect the Penguins and their top players to be much better at home on Tuesday night, leading the team to a decisive victory over the Blackhawks.

Score Prediction: Penguins 5 - Blackhawks 2

