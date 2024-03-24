Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 24, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (45-20-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-30-9) at Ball Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN360, TVAS and SN-PIT.

Colorado won 6-1 at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets in its last game on Friday, while Pittsburgh's most recent game was a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on the same day.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche averages 3.74 goals per game and allows 2.96. The team has converted 25.0% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 43 goals, 76 assists and 119 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 39 goals and 57 assists, while Cale Makar has 18 goals and 59 assists. Alexander Georgiev holds a 36-15-3 record in goal, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have a 2.88 GFA with a 2.99 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.6% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 33 goals and 36 assists, while Bryan Rust has contributed with 21 goals and 20 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 32 assists, while Erik Karlsson has an impressive 38 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-24-5 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 95 times.

The Penguins are 44-42-7-2 against Colorado.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 54.9% win rate, while the Colorado have a 48.1%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins have 80.6%, while Colorado are at 81.7%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Predictions

This season, Colorado has won 40 of 59 games as the betting favorite, as well as 13 of 14 games at odds less than -233, giving them a 70.0% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Penguins have been listed as the underdogs 28 times this season and managed 11 upsets. Pittsburgh has not played a game when odds list the team at +190 or higher, giving them a 34.5% chance to win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 5-2 Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: No

