Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ESPN+, BSOH and SportsNet PT.

The contest can be heard on WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News and The Fan 97.1, WBNS-FM Sports Radio, 1460 AM.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins (32-30-10) won their last game 3-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On average, the Penguins score 2.92 goals per game and allow 2.97. Their power play success rate is 14.9%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.1%.

Sidney Crosby has been productive for Pittsburgh, contributing 78 points by netting 35 goals and providing 43 assists in 72 games. Evgeni Malkin has also played a crucial role in the Penguins’ offense, accumulating 55 points with 21 goals and 34 assists in 72 games.

Tristan Jarry boasts a 19-24-5 record and has made 1,224 saves while conceding 131 goals. Jansen Harkins (upper body), Noel Acciari (lower body) and Matt Nieto (knee) are unavailable for today's game.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets (23-28-12) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They score an average of 2.84 goals per game and allow 3.66. Their power-play success percentage is 14.9%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 76.1%.

Johnny Gaudreau has been a key player for the Blue Jackets, accumulating 54 points with 11 goals and 43 assists. Zach Werenski has been crucial for the offense, scoring 6 goals and 40 assists, resulting in 46 points.

Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins has a 12-17-8 record, a 3.47 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .897.

Due to injuries, Justin Danforth (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Kent Johnson (shoulder), Patrik Laine (collarbone), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Fantilli (leg) and Alex Nylander (upper body) are sidelined.

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Drew O'Connor

Sidney Crosby

Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting

Defensemen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Columbus Blue Jackets lines

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau

Boone Jenner

Alexandre Texier

Cole Sillinger

Defensemen

Zach Werenski

Damon Severson

Jake Bean

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds & Prediction

The Penguins have won two out of the last three games, while the Blue Jackets have suffered six consecutive losses. Pittsburgh has a better goals-against average and penalty kill than Columbus. The Blue Jackets have a 13-18-5 record at home.

The Penguins are the favorites, with odds of -168, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs, with odds of +141. According to moneyline odds, there's a 62.7% probability that Pittsburgh will win.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win (-168)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Evgeni Malkin to score: Yes