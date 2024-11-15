Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 15, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (6-9-3) is coming off a 3–2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Columbus (5-8-2) is coming off a 5–2 road loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh is 38-10-0-6 all-time against Columbus

The Penguins are averaging 2.72 goals per game

The Blue Jackets are 4-3 at home

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.83 goals per game

Columbus is averaging 3.06 goals per game

The Penguins are 3-5-2 on the road

The Blue Jackets are allowing 3.6 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to kick off on a road trip on Friday. The Penguins are off to a slow start and could be entering a rebuild soon. Pittsburgh is led by Evgeni Malkin who has 18 points, Sidney Crosby 17 points, Rickard Rakell 11 points and Erik Karlsson 10 points.

The Penguins will start Tristan Jarry who was the team's starting goalie to begin the season. However, he struggled and was sent down to the AHL but has since been recalled. Jarry is 1-1 with a 5.47 goals-against average and a .836 save percentage.

Columbus, meanwhile, is on a six-game losing streak. The Blue Jackets are expected to start Daniil Tarasov who's 3-3-1 with a 3.89 GAA and a .865 SV%.

Columbus is led by Kirill Marchenko who has 15 points, Sean Monahan 11 points, and Yegor Chinakov and Zach Werenski each 10 points.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets: Odds & prediction

Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite, while Columbus is a +110 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets have both struggled this season, but this is a good spot for Pittsburgh to get back into the win column.

Jarry should be much better after his stint in the AHL, especially with him going up against the Blue Jackets offense. Pittsburgh will edge out the win in what should be a high-scoring game as both team's defenses have struggled.

Prediction: Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 3.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Pittsburgh ML (-130)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Penguins over 3.5 goals (-105)

