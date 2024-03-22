Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 22nd 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and is an important matchup for both teams.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 30-29-9 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh is coming off a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils after beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3, and their playoff hopes have diminished.

The Penguins have been led by Sidney Crosby's 69 points, while Evgeni Malkin has 51 points, Erik Karlsson has 46 points, Bryan Rust has 41 points, and Kris Letang has 40 points.

The Dallas Stars, meanwhile, are 42-19-9 and third in the Central division. Dallas is coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, which extended their win streak to two.

The Stars are led by Jason Robertson, who has 70 points, Matt Duchene has 59 points, Joe Pavelski has 58 points, Roope Hintz has 57 points, Wyatt Johnston has 53 points, and Mason Marchment has 50 points.

Penguins vs. Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh is 73-65-12-3 all-time against Dallas.

The Penguins are averaging 2.9 goals per game which ranks 25th.

The Stars are 21-10-4 at home with a +21 goal differential.

Pittsburgh is allowing 2.97 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Dallas is averaging 3.61 goals per game which ranks third.

The Penguins are 12-16-5 on the road with a -11 goal differential.

The Stars are allowing 3.00 goals per game which ranks 14th.

Penguins vs. Stars: Odds & prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are +164 underdogs while the Dallas Stars are -198 favorites with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Dallas has struggled at times as goaltender Jake Oettinger has taken a step back this season, but this is a good spot to take the Stars to get the win. The Penguins have had a very disappointing season and will likely be missing the playoffs.

Dallas should be able to get out to an early lead and get the home win here.

Prediction: Stars 4, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win -198.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Jamie Benn over 0.5 points -115.

Tip 4: Matt Duchene over 2.5 shots on goal +135.

