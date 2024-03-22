Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Mar. 22, 2024

The Dallas Stars host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, in an xciting match-up on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on shaky grounds, having lost their last game against the New Jersey Devils, while the Dallas Stars are looking to solidify their playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Friday, Mar. 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, Mar. 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW and BSSO Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

(30-29-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins are aiming to finish within the playoff spots at this point.

Nine points off third placed Philadelphia Flyers, the team would want to put up as much as points as possible to make sure they keep themselves with chances of making a playoff spot or at least keep themselves within contention of a wild-card spot.

Pittsburgh Penguins Key players and injuries

The Penguins go into this game without two key centers in their roster, in Jeff Carter and Jansen Harkins. They're missing their star winger in Matt Nieto as well, who contributed four points this season before his injury.

The team will be heavily reliant in their attacking veteran Sidney Crosby, who has contributed 33 goals and 36 assists this season. Center Evgeni Malkin has put his fare share of points on board by contributing 51 points.

Dallas Stars game preview

(42-19-9, third in the Central Division)

Dallas Stars

The Stars are in a strong position to finish in the playoff spots from the Western Conference. The Stars, have had good run of form, coming into this game having won two games on the bounce.

Dallas Stars Key players and injuries

The Stars are in the midst of an injury crisis, as they are missing Scott Wedgewood, Jaki Hakanpaa, Nils Lundkvist and Evegenii Dadonov.

The roster, heavily dependent on their attack still happens to rely on winger Jason Robertson, who has contributed 70 points this season. Centers Duchene, Pavelski, Hintz and Johnston have contributed 50+ points this season.

Will this be an one-sided game as the table suggests, or will the Penguins give the Stars a run for their money will be interesting to look out for.