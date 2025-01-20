  • home icon
  Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 20, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 20, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 20, 2025 16:39 GMT
The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Pittsburgh (19-21-8) is coming off a 4-1 road loss to Washington. Los Angeles (25-13-5) is coming off a 4-2 loss to Seattle.

Penguins vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Pittsburgh is 70-77-18-4 all-time against Los Angeles
  • The Penguins are averaging 2.96 goals per game
  • The Kings are 14-2-1 at home
  • Pittsburgh is allowing 3.65 goals per game
  • LA is averaging 2.97 goals per game
  • The Penguins are 7-11-5 on the road
  • The Kings are allowing 2.42 goals per game
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Pittsburgh is coming off a 4-1 road loss to Washington, as the Penguins have one win in their last four games. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 49 points, Rickard Rakell has 40 points, Bryan Rust has 37 points and Evgeni Malkin has 33 points.

The Penguins will start Alex Nedeljkovic who's 8-7-4 with a 3.33 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against Los Angeles, he's 1-3 with a 3.80 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 1-3 in its last four games and is coming off a road loss to Seattle. The Kings are set to start Darcy Kuemper who's 13-4-5 with a 2.10 GAA and a .920 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he's 4-4-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .910 SV%.

The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe who has 42 points, Anze Kopitar has 42 points, Alex Lafrierre has 26 points and Kevin Fiala has 25 points.

Penguins vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +160 underdog, while Los Angeles is a -192 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Kings have been dominant at home this season and that success should continue. Pittsburgh has been a disappointment this season as it has struggled to score.

Los Angeles will be able to score on Nedeljkovic, as the Kings will get out to an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Kings 5, Penguins 2.

Kings vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-192)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Tip 4: Quinton Byfield 1+ point (-120)

