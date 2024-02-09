Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 9, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and SportsNet PT.

Pittsburgh dominated their last game at home, defeating Winnipeg 3-0 on Feb. 6, while Minnesota secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory on the road against the Blackhawks on Feb. 7.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

The Penguins score an average of 2.96 goals per game, capitalizing on 14.1% of their power play chances. Defensively, the Penguins maintain resilience, conceding just 2.64 goals per game and neutralizing 81.4% of their opponents' power plays.

Sidney Crosby is the team's top scorer with 27 goals and 24 assists, while Jake Guentzel has impressed with 22 goals and 28 assists, and Evgeni Malkin dominates with 16 goals, 24 assists and 126 shots on goal.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 14-14-4 record this year, boasting a 2.45 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild maintain an average of 2.96 goals per game, converting 20.5% of their power play opportunities.

Joel Eriksson Ek stands out with 21 goals and 18 assists, while Mats Zuccarello leads the team with 31 assists, and Kirill Kaprizov challenges opponents with 140 shots on goal.

In goal, Marc-Andre Fleury holds a record of 8-9-3 this season, boasting a 2.95 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 32 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 17-12-1-2 (54.7%) against the Wild.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 55.5% win rate, while the Wild are 46.4%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins boast an 81.4% success rate, while the Wild have 73.8%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Odds and prediction

This season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been the favorites for 29 games, tallying a 13-16 record in such scenarios. Particularly, when their odds have been shorter than -118, they hold a 12-15 record, signifying a 54.1% probability of triumph in this game.

Conversely, the Minnesota Wild have played as underdogs in 26 games this season, securing six upset victories, resulting in a 23.1% success rate. As underdogs of -102 or longer, the Wild have a 5-14 record, suggesting a 50.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 5-3 Wild.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Evgeni Malkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No

