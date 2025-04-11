Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (32-25-12) is coming off a 5-0 win over Chicago. New Jersey (41-30-7) is coming off a 7-2 loss to Boston.

Penguins vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh is 116-118-17-12 all-time against New Jersey

The Penguins are 12-21-7 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 2.64 goals per game

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.93 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 2.96 goals per game

The Penguins are allowing 3.53 goals per game

New Jersey is 19-14-5 at home

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Pittsburgh has been eliminated from playoff contention and had another disappointing year. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 87 points, Rickard Rakell has 68 points, Bryan Rust has 61 points, and Erik Karlsson has 53 points.

The Penguins will start Tristan Jarry who's 15-11-6 with a 3.16 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 7-8-2 with a 3.21 GAA and a .897 SV%.

New Jersey, meanwhile, is coming off a 7-2 loss to Boston but has clinched a playoff spot and third in their division. The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom who's 26-15-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he's 8-5 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 SV%.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt who has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 67 points, Timo Meier has 50 points, and Luke Hughes has 42 points.

Penguins vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +164 underdog, while New Jersey is a -198 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Penguins have had a terrible year, but New Jersey has already clinched its playoff spot, so they don't have much to play for.

However, Pittsburgh has still struggled defensively and the net as New Jersey will be able to score, while Markstrom will limit the offense to get the win.

Prediction: Devils 4, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (-198)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby 3+ shots on goal (+100)

