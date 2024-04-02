Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (33-30-11) face off against the New Jersey Devils (36-34-4) at the Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins played the second game of a back-to-back situation against the New Jersey Devils. They rank seventh in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the top spot by 29 points. Additionally, they are seven points behind for both the final guaranteed playoff spot and the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With an average of 2.92 goals per game, they rank 23rd in scoring but fare slightly better defensively, ranking 13th in goals against with 2.97 per game. Their power play success rate is 14.8%, ranking 30th, while their penalty killing is slightly better, tied for 10th at 81.5%.

The New Jersey Devils are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, 28 points behind the top spot. They trail the Capitals by six points for the final guaranteed playoff spot and the Flyers by six points for the second wild-card spot.

Despite ranking 10th in scoring with a GF of 3.28, their defensive performance was lacking, ranking 27th with a GAA of 3.39. Their power play success rate is better at 22.3%, ranking 12th, while their penalty killing ranks 12th at 81.4%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head

Over 66 games played between the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins, both teams have an equal number of victories, each securing 32 wins. Overtime results slightly favor the Penguins, with four wins to the Devils' two. The Devils have won twice in penalty shootouts, while the Penguins still have to secure a shootout victory. The average goals per match are identical for both teams at 2.7, indicating an even scoring output in their encounters.

Penguins vs Devils: Predictions

After suffering a 5-2 road loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 29, the New Jersey Devils aim to bounce back in their next game. They are favored at -164.

The Pittsburgh Penguins secured a convincing 5-2 road victory against the New York Rangers on April 1. They are, however, listed as underdogs at +138.

With an over/under set at 6.5, the Devils are anticipated to prevail based on recent performance.

Penguins vs Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes