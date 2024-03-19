Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The New Jersey Devils (32-32-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) will face the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-28-9, 11th) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN-PIT and MSGSN.

New Jersey's most recent game was a 3-1 away loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, March 17, while Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 at home.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Penguins have a 2.91 GFA with a 2.94 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.9% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 33 goals and 35 assists, while Bryan Rust has contributed with 20 goals and 20 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 32 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 38 assists as well.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-22-5 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.24 goals per game and conceded 3.46 per outing. Their power play operates at a 21.6% success rate.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 22 goals and 43 assists, while Jack Hughes has 21 goals and 42 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 22 goals with 30 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 7-13-3 record, maintaining a 3.51 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 287 times.

The Devils are 142-126-17-2 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 54.9% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.5%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins have 81.6%, while the Devils are at 79.7%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and Predictions

This season, New Jersey has won 26 of 44 games as the betting favorite, as well as 20 of 36 games at odds less than -136, giving them a 57.6% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Penguins have been listed as the underdogs and won 11 of 44 games this season when odds list the team at +115 or longer, giving them a 46.5% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 3–2 New Jersey

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nico Hischier to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

