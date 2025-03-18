Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue a five-game homestand on Tuesday when they welcome the New York Islanders to PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh dismantled New Jersey 7-3 on Saturday at home, while New York beat Florida 4-2 at home on Sunday.

Ad

Penguins vs. Islanders: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Pens have a 133-107-22-15 record against the Isles.

The Penguins are 76-42-14-7 at home against the Islanders.

The Islanders have won two out of the first three games in this season's series. Tuesday is the fourth and final matchup in 2024-25.

Pittsburgh averages 3.29 goals per game against New York.

The Islanders average 3.13 goals per game against the Penguins.

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Preview

Pittsburgh has won four consecutive games, including the first three of its five-game homestand.

The Penguins (66 points) are the seventh in the Metropolitan division and have a long shot to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, New York (68 points) is sixth in the Metropolitan division and four points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Pittsburgh remains without forward Tommy Novak (lower body), defensemen P.O. Joseph (upper body) and Ryan Shea (upper body), who are all nursing various injuries.

Star forward Mathew Barzal (kneecap) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (lower body) are still on LTIR for the Islanders (30-28-8). Defensemen Adam Boqvist (upper body) and Adam Pelech (lower body) are both day-to-day and could play on Tuesday.

NHL: Penguins celebrate goals vs Islanders - Source: Imagn

Penguins vs. Islanders: Odds and Predictions

Tuesday's Penguins-Islanders game at PPG Paints Arena is a pick-em. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Ad

Pittsburgh is -110 to win on the moneyline.

New York is -110 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Pittsburgh -1.5, which is +225.

The over/under is 6 goals.

The over-goals is +100, while the under-goals is -120.

Prediction:

Both teams are in desperation mode as they battle to keep their dwindling postseason hopes alive. However, Pittsburgh (28-31-10) is hot, scoring goals in bunches while getting great goaltending from Tristan Jarry. That should continue at home on Tuesday en route to its fifth straight win.

Score Prediction: Penguins 4 - Islanders 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama