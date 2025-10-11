Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 11, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 11, at 7 pm EST in a Metro Division clash. The two teams have already met this year during their season opener. The Penguins came away with the victory in that affair.

Since then, Pittsburgh added another win to enter this contest 2-0, with the Rangers hitting the ice at 1-1.

So, here’s a look at the key information, preview, predictions, and odds for this Pittsburgh vs New York showdown.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

The Rangers enter the game with a +1 goal differential.

Both New York games this season have been shutouts.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin has allowed one goal across both games this year.

The Pens are 2-0 to start the year.

Both Arturs Silovs and Tristan Jarry have combined to allow three goals.

The Penguins are 33.3% effective on the power play.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Preview

The Pens are 2-0 on the strength of a 3-0 shutout of the Rangers in their first game and a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in their last game on Thursday night. Evgeni Malkin is off to a hot start, registering five points in his first two games.

Meanwhile, Justin Brazeau has been a pleasant surprise with three goals so far. Captain Sidney Crosby has had a solid start, scoring a goal and an assist in his first two games. The team's goalies have combined for a 1.50 GAA to start the year.

As for the Rangers, they enter the game after losing their opener 3-0 to the Pens. Igor Shesterkin kept them in the game until the Pens added two empty-netters to seal the victory. Shesterkin was stellar in their last game against the Buffalo Sabres, shutting them out 4-0.

Captain J.T. Miller currently leads the team in scoring with two points in two games. Alexis Lafreniere, Carson Soucy, and Adam Fox have also added goals for the Blue Shirts. New York could be playing without top-six center Vincent Trocheck, who remains day-to-day after leaving Thursday night’s game against the Sabres.

Penguins vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Pens enter the game as the moneyline underdogs at +120. The Rangers, in contrast, are the moneyline favorites at -140. The total over/under is set at 6.5 goals. The spread is set for New York at -1.5 (+170), with Pittsburgh at +1.5 (-215).

Pittsburgh will be looking to keep rolling and extend their perfect record. However, the Rangers will be hungry to get revenge for their Opening Night loss. That’s why fans should expect a strong game from the Rangers, especially Igor Shesterkin.

While Pittsburgh will push to get the win, the Rangers could prove to be too much for the Pens. This Metro Division matchup could be a lopsided one in favor of New York.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Penguins 2

Penguins vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers moneyline (-140)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-145)

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby totals points over 0.5 (+150)

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin total points over 0.5 (+165)

