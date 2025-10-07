Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 7, 2025

The 2025-26 NHL season is finally here as the season kicks off with a triple header. The second game of the triple header is the Pittsburgh Penguins going on the road to play the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh went 1-3 last season against the Rangers

The Penguins allowed 3.5 goals per game last year

New York averaged 3.1 goals per game

Pittsburgh averaged 2.95 goals per game

The Rangers went 19-19-3 at home

The Penguins went 13-21-7 on the road

New York allowed 3.1 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Preview

Pittsburgh is expected to be one of the bottom teams in the NHL again this season, as the Penguins are likely to start a rebuild very soon. In the offseason, the Penguins added defenseman Matt Dumba and goalie Arturs Silovs as their major offseason moves.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry, who went 16-12-6 with a 3.12 GAA and a .892 SV% as he struggled last season. Jarry is 8-10 with a 3.22 GAA and a .893 SV% in his career against the Rangers.

New York had a disappointing year last season, failing to make the playoffs. The Rangers hired Mike Sullivan as their head coach after he parted ways with the Penguins. The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin, who went 27-29-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV% last season. He's 10-6-1 with a 2.07 GAA and a .926 SV% in his career against Pittsburgh.

The Rangers' offseason was active as New York traded away star defenseman K'Andre Miller and then signed Vladislav Gavrikov. New York also added veteran forward Conor Sheary.

Penguins vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +185 underdog while New York is a -225 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Penguins are expected to be near the bottom of the standings, but still have Sidney Crosby, who remains one of the top players. However, Jarry has some major question marks in net, while Pittsburgh will have a hard time scoring against Shesterkin.

Expect New York to start strong, especially with this being Sullivan's first time coaching against his former team.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-225)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby 3+ shots (-130)

