Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 25, 2024

The 30-20-7 Philadelphia Flyers take on the 25-21-8 Pittsburgh Penguins in a conference matchup at PPG PAINTS Arena on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN1 and TVAS.

Pittsburgh secured a 4-1 home win against the Canadiens in their previous game on Friday, while Philadelphia emerged triumphant in their last outing on Wednesday, with a 3-1 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.88 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 13.0%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 21 goals and 14 assists with 211 shots on goal. Joel Farabee contributed 17 goals and 26 assists. Samuel Ersson boasts a 16-11-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.56 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.91 goals per game and concede an average of 2.65. Their power play operates at a 13.9% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 31 goals and 25 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 27 assists. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 15-17-4 record, boasting a 2.46 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 351 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 135-184-30-2 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.7%.

On penalty kills, the Flyers boast a 86.9% success rate, while the Penguins are at 82.4%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

This season, Pittsburgh has emerged victorious in 15 of 34 games as the odds favorite. With odds shorter than -169, the Penguins have secured nine wins, which means there's a 62.8% chance of Pittsburgh winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have played as the underdogs 40 times this season, pulling off 19 upsets, equating to a success rate of 47.5%. When the odds have placed them as underdogs of +142 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 7-6, with a 41.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 4-3 Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Travis Konecny to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes