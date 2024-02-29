Pittsburgh Penguins vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Seattle Kraken preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 27-21-8 and in 11th place in the Eastern Confernece. The team is coming off a 4-3 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks to extend their win streak to three, as they also beat Philadelphia 7-6 and Montreal 4-1.

The Penguins have been led by Sidney Crosby who has 62 points, Jake Gunetzel who has 52 but is injured, Evgeni Malkin who has 45 points, Erik Karlsson with 43 points, Kris Letang with 37 points, and Bryan Rust with 36.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are 25-22-11 and in 12th place in the West as it has been a disappointing season for them. Seattle is coming off a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday following a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann who has 46 points, Vince Dunn has 43 points, Olivier Bjorkstrand has 42 points, Jordan Eberle has 35 points, and Eeli Tolvanen has 31 points.

Penguins vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh is 2-2-1 all-time against Seattle.

The Penguins are averaging 3.00 goals per game which ranks 20th.

The Kraken are 13-10-5 with a +4 goal differential at home.

Pittsburgh is allowing 2.71 goals which ranks sixth.

Seattle is averaging 2.76 goals per game which ranks 28th.

The Penguins are 12-11-4 with a +5 goal differential on the road.

The Kraken are allowing 2.84 goals per game which ranks 10th.

Penguins vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are -105 while the Seattle Kraken are slight -115 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Both teams had disappointing seasons this year and were expected to be in the playoffs. However, this is a good spot to take the Penguins at a pick'em price.

Pittsburgh's offense is much better than the Kraken's, which will be the difference in what should be a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Penguins 3, Kraken 1

Penguins vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win -105.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -120.

Tip 3: Yanni Gourde over 1.5 shots on goal -150.

Tip 4: Kris Letang over 0.5 points +100.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Pittsburgh Seattle 0 votes