Pittsburgh Penguins vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 3, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to face off with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as Pittsburgh (30-34-11) defeated Ottawa 1-0 in overtime on Sunday while St. Louis (41-28-7) won 2-1 in OT over Detroit on Monday.

Penguins vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh is 62-70-18-6 all-time against St. Louis

The Penguins are averaging 2.89 goals per game

St. Louis is 21-14-3 at home

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.57 goals per game

The Blues are averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Penguins are 11-20-6 on the road

St. Louis is allowing 2.79 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Pittsburgh has had a disappointing season and will miss the playoffs again. The team is led by Sidney Crosby's 81 points, Rickard Rakell's 64 points, Bryan Rust's 55 points and Erik Karlsson's 51 points.

The Penguins are set to start Tristan Jarry who is 13-11-5 with a 3.21 GAA and a .891 SV%. In his career against St. Louis, he is 7-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Meanwhile, St. Louis is on a 10-game winning streak and firmly in a playoff spot. The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who is 26-21-4 with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 3-4-1 with a 3.41 GAA and a .906 SV%.

They are led by Robert Thomas who has 69 points, Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou with 63 points each and Pavel Buchnevich with 48 points.

Penguins vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +190 underdog while St. Louis is a -230 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Penguins have been struggling all season while the Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL since the 4 Nations break.

St. Louis will be able to keep its hot streak going as Jarry has struggled this season. Binnington has been stellar and will limit the Penguins' struggling offense.

Prediction: Blues 3, Penguins 1.

Penguins vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis ML (-230)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Brayden Schenn 2+ shots on goal (-130)

