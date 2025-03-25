Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 25, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses on Sunday as Pittsburgh (29-32-11) was defeated 4-3 in a shootout by Florida while Tampa Bay (40-25-5) lost 4-2 to Vegas.

Penguins vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh is 57-40-5-7 all-time against Tampa Bay

The Penguins are 11-18-6 on the road

Tampa Bay is allowing 2.7 goals per game

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.94 goals per game

The Lightning are 24-8-2 at home

The Penguins are allowing 3.54 goals per game

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.47 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Pittsburgh has lost two of its last three games and won't be making the playoffs this season. The team is led by Sidney Crosby's 78 points, Rickard Rakell's 62 points, Bryan Rust's 54 points, Erik Karlsson's 50 points and Evgeni Malkin's 46 points.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry who is 12-9-5 with a 3.12 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he is 6-4-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is on a two-game losing streak and will return home. The Lightning are set to start Andrei Vasilevskiy who is 33-19-3 with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 11-7-1 with a 3.11 GAA and a .903 SV%.

They are led by Nikita Kucherov who has 98 points, Brandon Hagel with 77 points, Brayden Points with 68 points, Jake Guentzel with 67 points and Victor Hedman with 54 points.

Penguins vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +225 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -278 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Lightning returns home and are in a great spot to get a win and keep up in the race for the division title.

Pittsburgh has struggled defensively and in net and will go up against one of the best offenses in the NHL. Vasilevskiy should continue his success and limit the Penguins offense to get the win.

Prediction: Lightning 4, Penguins 2.

Penguins vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-105)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Brandon Hagel 3+ shots on goal (-125)

